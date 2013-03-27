Michael Bennett will play hurt for Seattle Seahawks

Newly acquired Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett will need surgery on his torn rotator cuff, just not this year -- according to Seahawks general manager John Schneider.
Brooks: Ten biggest player moves
From Alex Smith to Elvis Dumervil, Bucky Brooks breaks down the 10 most important player moves of the offseason. **More ...**
Schneider told KJR-AM's Mitch Levy on Tuesday that Bennett will play with the injury this season, just as he did last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"It's not a situation," Schneider said. "Our medical staff felt comfortable with it, especially on a one-year deal."
While several teams reportedly were interested in Bennett this offseason, the Seahawks were able to get him on a one-year, $5 million contract for what was perceived to be way below his market value. We found out a few days later that the bargain had a price -- Bennett's injured shoulder.
It's unclear whether Bennett's production will suffer as a result of playing with a bad shoulder two years in a row. However, it is clear that Schneider and the Seahawks aren't going to let him miss time on the one and only season of his deal, especially with fellow defensive end Chris Clemons' status for the start of the season in doubt while Clemons recovers from reconstructive knee surgery.