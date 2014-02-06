Around the League

Presented By

Michael Bennett wants to re-sign with Seahawks

Published: Feb 05, 2014 at 11:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Michael Bennett deserves to get paid for a dominant season that ended in a Seattle SeahawksSuper Bowl championship.

The defensive end, coming off a one-year, $5 million contract, won't be cheap, but is on the record saying he wants to remain in the Upper Northwest.

"I want to be back here 100 percent. I love the team, I love my teammates," Bennett said Wednesday, per The Daily Herald in Everett, Wash. "Pete (Carroll) does a great job of letting us play, so I want to be a part of that. I know we can go back and win a Super Bowl again with all these guys. It's a business, but I definitely want to be back."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said matter-of-factly on NFL Network's Super Bowl pregame show that the Seahawks would re-sign Bennett. The defensive end's comments back up that mutual belief.

The defensive end's brother, tight end Martellus Bennett, has publicly lobbied for Michael to join him with the Chicago Bears. Michael, however, prioritizes playing for Carroll over playing with his little brother.

"That doesn't matter much," Bennett said. "I know he wants me to come out there and get a chance to play with him, but I'm definitely a Seahawk and I definitely want to be here for the rest of my career."

The Seahawks benefitted from Russell Wilson's low contract number last season and have one more season until that number balloons. Contracts for Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman will also need to be addressed in the next 14 months.

At the end of the day, Bennett wants to stay in Seattle and the Seahawks want their premier pass rusher. However, when money starts talking, there is always that chance that the glimmer of the Super Bowl trophy could be forgotten.

*The "Around The League Podcast" recapped Super Bowl XLVIII live from MetLife Stadium right after the game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.