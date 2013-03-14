Michael Bennett visits Miami Dolphins

For a player with multiple teams reportedly interested in his services entering free agency, defensive end Michael Bennett's market has been surprisingly quiet.
Bennett finally is set to make his first free-agent visit, as NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the Miami Dolphins are hosting the pass rusher Thursday.
Ranked 25th in Gregg Rosenthal's top 85 free agents, the former Tampa Bay Buccanneer is one of the few impact defensive linemen left after the first two days of free agency.
If the Dolphins succeed in pairing the 27-year-old with Cameron Wake, they would have one of the most formidable pairs of bookend pass rushers in the NFL.
Although Miami now is in the driver's seat, Bennett reportedly has a visit set up with the Detroit Lions. According to USA Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneersstill are holding hope of bringing Bennett back as well.
UPDATE: A club source told NFL.com's Albert Breer on Thursday that Bennett has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year, $5 million contract, pending a physical.