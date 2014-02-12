Michael Bennett on Seattle discount: 'This isn't Costco'

"There is no such thing as discount," Bennett said on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" Tuesday night. "This isn't Costco, this isn't Walmart; this is real life."
"There is no discount really because you go out there and you don't give a discount on effort," he said. "You go out there and you give the best effort every day and you fight for your teammates, and you want to be compensated for the way that you perform and the kind of teammate you are."
Bennett compiled 8.5 sacks and helped key the Seahawks' Super Bowl run. The 28-year-old would love to return for a chance to create a dynasty in Seattle, but he understands there are hurdles to jump over first.
"It's definitely a business," he said. "People hate to say it's that, but it is what it is. I would love to play for the Seahawks, but they're going to have to want me back and the numbers are going to have to be right."
