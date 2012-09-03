Miami Dolphins working out Jabar Gaffney

The Miami Dolphins added former Washington Redskins wide receiver Anthony Armstrongover the weekend. They included Chris "7-Eleven" Hogan on their practice squad. But they aren't done tinkering with their wide receiver group yet.
A source familiar with the situation told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport that Gaffney is working out for the Dolphins on Monday and the team could sign him if the workout goes well.
That follows up on a workout by another former New England Patriot Donte' Stallworth last week. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said during a radio appearance Monday morning that Gaffney or Stallworth may sign with the Dolphins soon.
Presumptive starter Brian Hartline is practicing again for the first time since training camp begin. He would give a lift to one of the worst wide receiver groups in the league.
Adding guys like Gaffney or Stallworth will end up being a one-year band-aid for a team in need. This is a group without many long-term solutions at the position.