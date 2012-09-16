Miami Dolphins win first home opener since 2005 behind Reggie Bush's big day

Published: Sep 16, 2012 at 10:37 AM

MIAMI -- Reggie Bush happily hurled the ball into the stands as he skipped across the end zone grass, then matched the crowd's cheers with a scream of his own.

The Miami Dolphins had a home opener worth celebrating for a change Sunday.

Bush ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and the Dolphins won a home opener for the first time since 2005 by beating the Oakland Raiders 35-13.

Ryan Tannehill threw his first NFL touchdown pass, ran for another and avoided any turnovers after tossing three interceptions in his pro debut a week earlier.

The Dolphins improved to 1-1, and Joe Philbin earned a sideline drenching for his first victory as a head coach. The Raiders, under new coach Dennis Allen, are 0-2 for the first time since 2007.

"It was nothing fancy, nothing magical," Philbin said. "Our identity right now is we've got to run the ball effectively and stop the run."

Miami did both, outgaining Oakland on the ground 259-23.

Bush broke four tackles on a 23-yard touchdown run that put the Dolphins ahead to stay in the third quarter. After they forced a punt, Bush struck again, this time on a 65-yard scoring run.

Far from home on a sweltering afternoon, the Raiders wilted down the stretch. Miami employed a no-huddle approach most of the game and pulled away in the final 20 minutes by mounting touchdown drives of 80, 80 and 75 yards.

"We felt our tempo would be a key," Bush said. "We pressed that tempo and felt like we wore them down and just continued to pound the ball."

Carson Palmer threw for 373 yards, but the Raiders were plagued by poor field position and managed only one touchdown - when backup running back Mike Goodson took a swing pass and turned it into a 64-yard score.

Darren McFadden was held to 22 yards rushing and 19 receiving. The Raiders were only 1 for 12 on third-down conversions, and they had no takeaways.

"We haven't helped our offense out with field position," Allen said. "We need to take the ball away and create short fields. We can't go 80 yards on every drive."

Tannehill went 18 for 30 for 200 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Fasano. But the rookie's niftiest throw came as he was being tackled: Parallel to the ground, he side armed a completion for a 3-yard gain.

He hit Brian Hartline nine times for 111 yards.

"We were able to establish the running game," Tannehill said. "It takes a lot of pressure off."

Bush had a career-high 26 carries and added three receptions for 25 yards. Lamar Miller carried 10 times in his NFL debut for 65 yards, including a 15-yard score to seal the victory.

The Dolphins trailed 10-7 in the third quarter before finally taking advantage of superior field position, when they had the Raiders pinned at their 1 and forced a punt that gave them the ball at the Oakland 44.

Four plays later, Bush scored the go-ahead touchdown either because of terrific balance or terrible tackling, depending on a spectator's point of view. He cut inside and ran through the arms of four defenders en route to the goal line.

His second touchdown came on a sweep, with Bush breaking into the open and dashing up the sideline. He leaped over the goal line as three defenders closed in, then raised his arms in jubilation.

The happy crowd chanted "Reg-gie! Reg-gie!"

"It feels good," Bush said. "I'm not going to lie and say it doesn't, to hear the fans cheering you on."

The festive mood was a welcome change for the Dolphins, rebuilding after a third consecutive losing season and coming off their most lopsided season-opening loss since 1988.

"This game was huge for us," Bush said. "We talked all week about bouncing back and just winning one game. This game is huge for our confidence."

Miami started fast, taking the opening kickoff and driving 80 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown. Tannehill scored untouched on a keeper around left end on third and goal at the 2.

Two possessions later, the Raiders went 92 yards for the tying touchdown, scored by Goodson. Oakland drove 81 yards in the second quarter for a field goal and a 10-7 lead at halftime.

But the Raiders didn't start a possession beyond their 20 until late in the third quarter, when Phillip Adams returned a punt 47 yards to give them the ball at the Miami 25. The Dolphins again dug in and forced a field goal.

"Obviously we didn't score enough points, and that's unacceptable," Palmer said. "I put that on my shoulders. It's my job to find ways to get us into the end zone. I didn't do a good enough job today."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE