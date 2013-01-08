Miami Dolphins to reveal new logo before NFL draft

Whispers of a new logo for the Miami Dolphins have swirled through Miami for months. The rumor has been confirmed.
Owner Stephen Ross said, via The Palm Beach Post, the organization will reveal a different logo before the draft April 25-27.
"We're looking at it, finalizing it, but I'm excited," Ross said during a news conference Monday. "It's time for an upgrade."
Several versions of the logo have been leaked. The latest features a streamlined Dolphin without the signature helmet.
We're usually against teams messing with their classic logos, but a little update wouldn't be the worst thing in this case. Something about that helmet-wearing dolphin just always seemed odd to me.