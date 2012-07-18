Miami Dolphins to lose $10K for Angry Birds downloads

Every once in a while, we write a post that has no higher purpose than to kindly tell you to read something cool. This is one of those posts.
Jeff Darlington's piece on iPads is a great look at how tablet technology has quickly changed how NFL teams operate. Just read the thing, please. And if there are any Miami Dolphins out there reading on their iPads, please handle your device with care.
"They gave us a long list of things you're not supposed to do," Dolphins rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.
Forgetting to bring it to a team meeting will cost you ... $10,000. Downloading Angry Birds will cost you ... $10,000.
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, there is no app yet available that will solve their wide receiver position.