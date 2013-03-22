Miami Dolphins tie $200M stadium funding to Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins promised county taxpayers on Thursday that they could back out of spending $200 million on stadium improvements if the city fails to secure a Super Bowl.
"Any referendum outcome will be conditioned on South Florida being awarded a Super Bowl on May 22," Dolphins CEO Mike Dee said, according to the Palm Beach Post. "Even with a successful referendum, we're going to give the community the option to not move forward."
May 22 is the final day of the NFL Spring League Meeting in Boston, Mass., when the league will decide whether South Florida or the San Francisco Bay Area will host Super Bowl L in 2016. The city that misses out on Super Bowl V will then compete against Houston for Super Bowl LI. Both of those votes will be held on May 22.
A stadium improvement bill is working its way through the Florida Legislature. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has pledged to pay for at least half of $400 million in renovations to the stadium, which opened in 1987.