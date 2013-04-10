Miami Dolphins' stadium plan referendum set for May

Miami-Dade County commissioners voted Wednesday to put before voters a plan to use hotel taxes to help pay for nearly $400 million in improvements. The county would pay for about 30 percent of the project, which also requires approval by the Florida Legislature.
The referendum will come eight days before league owners choose the host for the 50th Super Bowl, with Miami and San Francisco the finalists. Dolphins and NFL officials say stadium upgrades are needed to keep the city competitive in bidding for the title game.
