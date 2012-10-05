Miami Dolphins' Richard Marshall out with back injury

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins cornerback Richard Marshall has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a back injury, putting a further strain on the team's weak secondary.
Darlington: Heart to Hartline
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was added to the injury report Friday with a right thumb injury. He participated fully in practice and was listed as probable.
Nolan Carroll or R.J. Stanford will likely replace Marshall in the starting lineup. Carroll is listed as probable with an Achilles tendon injury.
Other Dolphins listed as probable include running back Reggie Bush (hip), linebacker Kevin Burnett (foot) and defensive tackle Paul Soliai (ankle). All participated fully in practice.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press