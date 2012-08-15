Miami Dolphins' Reggie Bush finally returns Heisman Trophy

More than six years after he initially received the Heisman Trophy, former USC and current Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush finally returned his copy of the award after forfeiting it in 2010 in the wake of an impermissible-benefits scandal, ESPNLosAngeles.com reported Wednesday.
Bush told "The Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday morning that he personally returned the award to the Heisman Trust and a spokesman confirmed to both ESPNLosAngeles.com and the radio show that Bush had returned the trophy.
"The Heisman Trust has it in their possession," Tim Henning told ESPNLosAngeles.com.
Bush won the Heisman in December 2005, but the running back was later implicated, along with his family, in an NCAA investigation of the school.
After the NCAA announced sanctions against USC in June 2010, the school returned its version of the award in August. Bush said in September 2010 that he would "forfeit" the title of Heisman Trophy winner and would return the physical copy of the award to the Heisman Trust.
According to ESPNLosAngeles.com, Bush ended up keeping the award until some point in 2012.