Miami Dolphins receivers want the call at quarterback

The three-way battle at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins figures to be the best storyline during the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks." The receivers on the team just hope it doesn't take all five episodes to reach a resolution.
"At some point we got to start working with one guy as opposed to the rest," receiver Brian Hartline told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
"You want to know sooner than later," receiver Legedu Naanee said.
It's the conundrum involved in every quarterback competition. Coaches want to give every man a fair chance, but they risk hurting the ultimate winner. This is especially true when there are three quarterbacks involved, like in Miami and Seattle this year.
"You need situations where he throws a bad ball, but you bail him out. You need to gain confidence in that, and vice versa. You run a bad route, but he's got your back. You want to start feeling that," Hartline said. "You want to [have a chemistry] where he just throws the ball up and you begin to make plays for each other."
Rookie Ryan Tannehill is the only one that knew the Dolphins system before camp, and he's the biggest underdog for the starting job. David Garrard is learning a new system and new teammates. Matt Moore is trying to establish himself with a new coaching staff.