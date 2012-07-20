Around the League

Presented By

Miami Dolphins receivers want the call at quarterback

Published: Jul 20, 2012 at 04:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The three-way battle at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins figures to be the best storyline during the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks." The receivers on the team just hope it doesn't take all five episodes to reach a resolution.

Play fantasy football on NFL.com

Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, so why don't you? Sign up to play the NFL's official free fantasy football game.

"At some point we got to start working with one guy as opposed to the rest," receiver Brian Hartline told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"You want to know sooner than later," receiver Legedu Naanee said.

It's the conundrum involved in every quarterback competition. Coaches want to give every man a fair chance, but they risk hurting the ultimate winner. This is especially true when there are three quarterbacks involved, like in Miami and Seattle this year.

"You need situations where he throws a bad ball, but you bail him out. You need to gain confidence in that, and vice versa. You run a bad route, but he's got your back. You want to start feeling that," Hartline said. "You want to [have a chemistry] where he just throws the ball up and you begin to make plays for each other."

Rookie Ryan Tannehill is the only one that knew the Dolphins system before camp, and he's the biggest underdog for the starting job. David Garrard is learning a new system and new teammates. Matt Moore is trying to establish himself with a new coaching staff.

We agree with the Dolphins wideouts: The longer the quarterback battle lasts, the worse off the Dolphins will be.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW