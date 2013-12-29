Miami Dolphins owner: 'I have a lot to think about'

Two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins were riding high on a three-game winning streak over the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. Two weeks can change a lot.
The Dolphins' organization will miss the playoffs once again after falling 20-7 Sunday against the New York Jets. They were outscored 39-7 the last two weeks against Buffalo and New York, and out-gained by more than 350 yards combined.
Owner Stephen Ross was asked after the game about the status of coach Joe Philbin and general manager Jeff Ireland.
"I'm making no comment on that," Ross said, via The Miami Herald, before adding, "We're going to look at everything."
Ross made it clear he wants to think things through before making any declarations about personnel staying or going.
"I'm disappointed," Ross said before being directly asked about Philbin and Ireland. "What else can I tell you? For everybody, you know? I have a lot to think about.
"I'm going to look at everything," he added. "When you're disappointed you don't make decisions based on the fly. You have to give it a lot of thought and go look at everything."
Complicating matters in Miami: They are waiting for the final report from independent investigator Ted Wells regarding the Dolphins' workplace environment. Guard Richie Incognito was suspended by the Dolphins on Nov. 3 for conduct detrimental to the team after a threatening voice mail surfaced that contains Incognito using a racial slur.
Ireland's job status has been the subject of a lot of conversation during the season. We learned in September that he signed a contract extension during last offseason, but the Incognito scandal and the disappointing end to this season has clouded the future in Miami.
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