Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings unveil new uniforms

New players, new uniforms.
That's Thursday's theme for the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, as both teams unveiled new threads just hours before the start of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Miami's re-engineered garb "stays true to its roots, while harnessing the city's modern cutting-edge characteristics," according to Nike. Flush with aqua, coral and white tones, the Dolphins' new uniforms have a sharp, streamlined look (and big points for the carefully stitched "MIAMI" over the belt).
Minnesota's updated garb -- also engineered by Nike and described as "a modern representation of Nordic culture combined with the Vikings' long-standing football tradition" -- deserves credit for honoring the team's roots. Bottom line: Your grandfather will still recognize these guys.
The matte purple helmet and black facemask are rugged, while the jersey numbers feature curves "that reflect the bow of a Vikings ship."