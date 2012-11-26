Miami Dolphins' Jonathon Amaya arrested for battery

Amaya offered the driver $100 to drive him from Miami Beach to Weston, Fla., the report said. The driver told police Amaya became "aggressive" during the trip, prompting the driver to return him back to his original location. When the driver told Amaya to get out of the car, Amaya leaned forward and wrapped his hands around the driver's neck and started choking him. Off-duty officers saw the taxi driving erratically and heard the driver scream "this man is trying to kill me."