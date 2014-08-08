Miami Dolphins hire Mike Tannenbaum as consultant

It looks like Mike Tannenbaum's appearance on the Around The League Podcast won't be the highlight of his offseason.
The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that Tannenbaum was hired as a consultant. The former New York Jets general manager will consult on projects involving innovation, analytics and sports science.
Tannenbaum has carved out a successful role with Priority Sports as an agent, helping to sign monster contracts for NBA coaches like Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers' David Blatt. He will continue in that role as an agent.
Tannenbaum, who has worked here at NFL Media as an analyst, also hopes to continue his media career.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, are trying to remain ahead of the curve by re-organizing their front office.
"As an organization, we are committed to innovation and technology and we feel the creation of our analytics department and the development of our sports sciences program will help our personnel, coaching staff and players reach their full potential," general manager Dennis Hickey said in a statement.
*The latest Around The League Podcast answers every question about preseason action that you were too afraid to ask. *