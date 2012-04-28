Miami Dolphins draft Lamar Miller after trading up with 49ers

The Miami Dolphins traded with the San Francisco 49ers to draft runningback Lamar Miller with the second pick in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Miami then jumped up six slots in a deal with San Francisco to get a local player, Miami Hurricanes running back Lamar Miller, one of the faster players at his position and also a kick return prospect.
Miller had two years of eligibility remaining in college, but entered the draft.
San Francisco received Miami's pick in the fourth round and two sixth-rounders, one this year and one in 2013.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.