MetLife Stadium testing new automated security system

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Entering MetLife Stadium for New York Jets and New York Giants games, and for other sporting events may not take so long for fans any more.
Developed by Qylur Security Systems, the kiosk is completely automated and self-service, handling five times the crowd flow compared to current checkpoint methods that are manned by security personnel using wands and pat-downs.
The system, which is being piloted at the stadium over the next two months, was recently demonstrated at Liberty State Park and at the World Cup FIFA preliminary draw event in Rio de Janeiro.
The Qyler system is designed specifically for major public venues such as stadiums, amusement parks, airports, public transportation and other locations. When using the system, fans will walk through what looks like a plexiglass doorway to be screened. Anything they carry will be screened by a machine.
