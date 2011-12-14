Mesko makes holiday dreams come true -- then shatters them

The punter, who's a stand-up guy by all accounts, spent Tuesday night at the team's "Wrap-a-Pat" event, where children had the chance to dress up their favorite Patriots players in paper and ribbons.
(Such is the life of a child.)
"We love to do this. This comes from our heart," Mesko told a WFXT-TV reporter, minutes before dropping a megaton bomb on the world's youth.
When the reporter asked what was on Mesko's Christmas list, the punter grew distant.
"I was very disappointed when I found out that Santa wasn't real last year," he said. "So I didn't make a Christmas list this year."
Shield your ears, children.
For the record, NFL.com doesn't back these claims. And if this was aimed at young Jets fans, Zoltan, they have suffered enough.