Menelik Watson reportedly out one month for Raiders

ESPN reported Thursday that left tackle Menelik Watson is expected to miss one month after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on a torn lateral meniscus in his knee.
Watson started at left tackle in the Raiders' preseason finale, but he was forced to the sideline with knee discomfort in the week leading up to the season opener. Khalif Barnes took his place in the lineup and started against the Indianapolis Colts.
Watson actually was Plan C for the Raiders at left tackle. Jared Veldheer is on short-term injured reserve following triceps surgery in August. Former St. Louis Rams draft bust Alex Barron was brought in off the street but failed miserably before being released. That opened the door for Watson, a rookie who played right tackle exclusively at Florida State.
Barnes now gets an extended audition to hold onto the left tackle job. If he holds his own, Watson's best shot to get back in Oakland's starting lineup once he returns is a kick back to right tackle to replace Tony Pashos.