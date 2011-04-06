Memorable moments with Bennett ... any on the field?

Published: Apr 06, 2011 at 08:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

A reporter once said that Martellus Bennett produced more quotes than touchdowns during his career at Texas A&M, and he has certainly lived up to that reputation during his brief tenure with the Cowboys. In three years, Bennett has been more Mike Vanderjagt and less Jay Novacek.

His recent comments about a quarterback competition between Tony Romo and Jon Kitna caused quite a stir, but should be taken with a large grain of salt. To be honest, this latest outburst -- which has proved to be more laughable than the "George Lopez Show" -- doesn't even crack his top six moments of infamy. We'll count those down right now.

And without further ado ...

6. You ought to be in pictures
You have never truly arrived as an NFL star until you have a nude photo released. In Bennett's case, a scorned ex- released photos taken years earlier, which of course, he apologized for. At least he didn't make this list.

5. Twitter feud
Actually, you have never truly arrived as an NFL star until you have a nude photo released and you get into a Twitter war with somebody. Bennett called out Vince Young's late-night exploits which is a lot like Charlie Sheen calling somebody self-absorbed. He, of course, later apologized for. Bennett, not Sheen. Charlie went on tour and killed in Cleveland!

4. Blogger
Bennett became a blogger for the Dallas Morning News to rave reviews and helped popularize the phrase, "WWMBD?" As in "What would Marty B. do?" Topics of his blog included Martians, Mel Kiper, Jr. and flatulence. In other words, just about what you would expect. We're only sorry he stopped.

3. Video nearly killed the football star
Bennett should flee when the camera's red light flashes. Bennett started his career being portrayed as an unmotivated rube on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Bennett has racked up the fines while managing to offend, well, just about everybody with his YouTube video exploits. He, of course, later apologized for all of it.

2. Romo was the man
The relationship between Bennett and Romo was not always contentious. Bennett was thrilled to play with Romo coming out of college, thanks to the quarterback's famous girlfriend. "Any quarterback that can get Jessica Simpson, I've got to play with him," Bennett said after being drafted by the Cowboys. Maybe Bennett is still smarting from their breakup.

1. He scores
Bennett actually did have one noteworthy moment from his NFL career on the field. Bennett caught the winning touchdown pass against the Redskinsin Week 11 of 2008. The quarterback? Oh yeah ... Romo.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.
news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.
news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.
news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.
news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.
news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.
news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.
news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.
news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.
news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?
news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.
news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.