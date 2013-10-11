Megatron practices sans knee brace for Detroit Lions

Johnson has been dealing with swelling in his knee and ditching the brace is a good sign.
However, according to the Detroit News, Johnson struggled when he had to "plant (his) right foot and cut left," but on any straight-ahead running he looked good.
Facing one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, just having Johnson on the field (at any health percentage) would help alleviate some of the pressure on Reggie Bush and Matthew Stafford. Last week, without Johnson, the Lions' offense was vanilla and the run game shut down.