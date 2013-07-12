Meet the sleepiest Tennessee Titans fan of all days

Tennessee Titans single-game tickets went on sale Friday morning, and 99.99 percent of the Titans' modern-thinking fan base snatched up seats online from the comforts of home.
But not this guy.
Say hello to the saddest, sleepiestTitans fan of all days, via USA Today. Camped out for tickets (alone) since Thursday morning, the man was deep in dreamland outside LP Field when this too-bubbly-for-sunrise WKRN-TV reporter shook him from slumber.
"Have you heard of the Internet?" she asked the poor fellow, as cameras rolled.
"Yeah," he said, " ... I gotta get one game ticket, and that's it."
Surrounded by scattered camping gear and low-grade rations, our friend recalled a better time, when Titans fans gathered for a fortnight beforehand to purchase tickets. Those days are over, but our drowsy friend wasn't budging with the times. "Never," he said. "I'll do this when I'm in my 60s."
His game of choice? A Week 7 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers. Here's hoping it brings him a smile.