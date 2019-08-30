Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, Rapsody to perform at Kickoff

Following Meek Mill's performance, fans are encouraged to stay and make history together as the Green Bay-Chicago game is shown live on massive screens throughout Grant Park. This will be a first-of-its-kind NFL Kickoff Watch Party for fans onsite. Throughout the game, Bears' and Packers' Legends will be on stage along with the integration of Bears' fan rituals and a free-to-play game for interactive fan experience. A portion of both Meek Mill's and Meghan Trainor's performances will be featured in simulcast coverage of the 40-minute pregame show from Chicago from 7:30-8:10 PM ET on NBC and NFL Network.