Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor, Rapsody to perform at Kickoff

Published: Aug 30, 2019 at 03:08 AM

The NFL kicks off its 100th season with 2019 NFL Kickoff presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 20, 7:30 PM ET Thursday, September 5. Artists and Inspire Change advocates Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody will perform live before the Green Bay-Chicago game at Grant Park in Chicago.

To further the celebration of both the NFL and the Bears 100th season, 2019 Kickoff Experience presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 20 will take place on Thursday, September 5 and will be open to fans from 12:00 PM CT to 10:30 PM CT at Grant Park. Kickoff Experience is free and open to the public and brings fans closer to the NFL through sponsors' interactive experiences and dynamic promotions. Additionally, Bears' Legends will be onsite to sign autographs throughout the afternoon: Jim McMahon, Matt Forte and Charles Tillman.

Fans are also encouraged to stop by the Madden NFL 20 Experience at Grant Park for a chance to watch NFL Legends Michael Vick, Chad Johnson, music artists, Twitch streamers and fans compete in the first ever EA Sports Madden NFL Twitch Prime Crown Cup.

At approximately 6:30 PM CT Meek Mill will headline the musical acts of the day on the Kickoff Main Stage. Preceding his performance will be the musical acts from Inspire Change advocates Meghan Trainor and Rapsody.

Following Meek Mill's performance, fans are encouraged to stay and make history together as the Green Bay-Chicago game is shown live on massive screens throughout Grant Park. This will be a first-of-its-kind NFL Kickoff Watch Party for fans onsite. Throughout the game, Bears' and Packers' Legends will be on stage along with the integration of Bears' fan rituals and a free-to-play game for interactive fan experience. A portion of both Meek Mill's and Meghan Trainor's performances will be featured in simulcast coverage of the 40-minute pregame show from Chicago from 7:30-8:10 PM ET on NBC and NFL Network.

The show leads into the opener of the NFL's 100th season between Green Bay-Chicago. The historic NFC North matchup has been one of the NFL's greatest rivalries throughout the last several decades and will start the season off at Soldier Field (NBC, streamed live via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app across all platforms, Westwood One Radio Sports, 8:20 PM ET).

Al Michaels will call the action alongside Cris Collinsworth. Michele Tafoya will report from the sideline, and three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay, Sunday Night Football's rules analyst, will join Al and Cris in the booth. The Football Night in America team of Mike Tirico, Liam McHugh, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Chris Simms, Mike Florio and Kathryn Tappen will also be on site from Chicago.

2019 NFL Kickoff presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 20 will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner, the Executive Producer of the Super Bowl pregame and halftime shows, and directed by Gregg Gelfand.

In addition to presenting sponsor EA Sports Madden NFL 20, top-tier sponsors for NFL Kickoff include Bose, Bud Light, Microsoft, Pepsi, Pizza Hut, Snickers and Verizon.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW