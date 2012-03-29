Around the League

McNabb questions Redskins' ability to develop RG3

Published: Mar 29, 2012 at 06:01 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Donovan McNabb was a major disappointment at quarterback for the Washington Redskins, but in his unofficial role as team buzzkill, the potential is limitless.

The Redskins are poised to wage war in the NFC East with -- presumably -- Robert Griffin III under center. The electric talent out of Baylor offers hope for a team that's gone without a franchise quarterback for decades.

Thing is, McNabb believes Mike Shanahan and Co. are more prone to destroy RG3 by squeezing him into their scheme.

"I don't think it's a good fit," McNabb said Thursday on ESPN's "First Take", via ProFootballTalk.com. "If this doesn't work this year, if we don't see a splash like a Cam Newton splash, this could be it. ... How long does (Shanahan) have with RG3? The seat is hot right now.

"Here's a guy (Griffin) coming out who's very talented, mobile, strong arm -- we've already heard he's intelligent -- football mind. Are you going to cater the offense around his talent, and what he's able to do, or are you going to bring the Houston offense with Matt Schaub over to him and have him kind of be embedded in that?"

Sound familiar? That's because McNabb made the rounds earlier this month to trumpet his belief that Peyton Manning was an ill fit for the Redskins, saying the quarterback's desire to run an offense would clash with the interests of coordinator Kyle Shanahan, Mike's son.

Reuter: NFC East draft needs

How do you improve a champ? Chad Reuter says the Giants have many needs to address -- just like their division foes. More ...

McNabb undressed the theory of Mike Shanahan as quarterback guru, rattling off the coach's projects post-John Elway: John Beck, Rex Grossman, Brian Griese, Jake Plummer and even Jay Cutler, who left Denver with a 17-20 record. Not entirely fair: Plummer led the Broncos to the AFC title game, and Cutler is implanted as the Chicago Bears' starter.

The name McNabb didn't mention? McNabb. But that goes without saying after his very public war with the Shanahans during the 2010 season.

"A lot of times, ego gets too involved when it comes to being in Washington," said McNabb, who was later asked if he had an axe to grind with the team.

"I do, but I don't," he said. "The whole deal about it is, we hear so much about players who move on somewhere, how the next year will be a lot better. Give him a chance to learn the offense and understand what we do. I never got that chance. And a lot of people haven't."

