McElroy replaces Sanchez, leads Jets past Cardinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Third-stringer Greg McElroy stepped in for struggling starting quarterback Mark Sanchez and energized the New York Jets to a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
With Tim Tebow inactive as he heals from two broken ribs, Jets coach Rex Ryan pulled Sanchez for McElroy -- as the crowd at MetLife Stadium cheered wildly -- late in the third quarter. McElroy led the Jets (5-7) to their only points of the day with an impressive drive, connecting with Jeff Cumberland on a 1-yard touchdown pass. That ended up being the winning score.
Fans chanted "Mc-El-roy!" throughout the first three quarters as Sanchez went 10-of-21 passing for 91 yards with three interceptions.
While the Jets' quarterback situation is unclear, the sagging Cardinals (4-8) have their own troubles at the position. Ryan Lindley was ineffective in his second NFL start as Arizona lost its eighth consecutive game after a 4-0 start.
