McDaniels, Ferentz, Crennel will be candidates for Chiefs

!

Steve Wyche NFL.com

Can't blame all of K.C.'s woes on Haley

This move clearly isn't about initiating a spark or any of the other clichés that give the fan base hope for a strong finish. This was a move that dealt with the team's on-field demise from last season's AFC West championship team, which can't all be put on Haley because of key injuries and suspect personnel at some spots, courtesy of Pioli.

The firing was more of a personality contrast between Pioli and Haley. It's never been warm and fuzzy between the two, but things clearly got to the point where it was insufferable and having a negative impact on the team. Haley is a smart, creative coach but also one who's had a history of personality brush fires with players, including Terrell Owens (in Dallas) and Anquan Boldin (in Arizona). He's believed to have rubbed some players wrong in Kansas City, too. I don't care about that, though. Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Bill Cowher weren't friends with their players. Haley losing his cool and drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in Sunday's blowout loss to the Jets couldn't have reflected well to ownership either -- in fact, it could have expedited the firing.