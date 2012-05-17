McCoy deal another victory in Eagles' solid offseason

DeSean Jackson told LeSean McCoy not to stage a holdout in anticipation of a new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles -- in essence, not to make the same mistake he made.
None of that will be necessary after Shady inked a five-year, $45 million contract extension that runs through 2017. He doesn't turn 30 until 2018.
The Eagles have locked up McCoy for what figures to be the prime of his career, something a second contract rarely accomplishes at the running back position.
McCoy's production on the ground has only gone up in his short time in the league. He notched 637 yards as a rookie in 2009, registered 1,080 in Year 2 and totaled 1,309 yards last season, when he finished fourth in the league in rushing. He is Philadelphia's most complete player on offense, behind Michael Vick, and versatile enough to make a difference in the team's passing game, given that he's hauled in 166 receptions in three seasons. In many ways, he honors what Brian Westbrook accomplished with the Eagles, while outshining him as a pure rusher.
"We are excited to continue this offseason of taking care of our own players," coach Andy Reidtold the team's official site. "LeSean is one of the most electrifying running backs in the National Football League. He can do it all -- run, catch, block and score touchdowns from anywhere on the field. He's worked extremely hard to turn himself into a Pro Bowl running back and he is well deserving of this contract extension. I give a lot of credit to (Eagles general manager) Howie Roseman and (agent) Drew Rosenhaus for hammering out this deal."
It's another solid move in an offseason that leaves the Eagles a curious, engaging squad heading into 2012. Reid was an embattled coach last season, watching over a sometimes confused roster that failed to live up to expectations. This year's draft shored up weaknesses on defense, and new contracts for McCoy -- and even Jackson -- secure the young talent on offense.
Last year, the Eagles were labeled a "Dream Team," an outrageous handle from the start. The reality in 2012 could be much sweeter.