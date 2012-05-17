McCoy deal another victory in Eagles' solid offseason

McCoy's production on the ground has only gone up in his short time in the league. He notched 637 yards as a rookie in 2009, registered 1,080 in Year 2 and totaled 1,309 yards last season, when he finished fourth in the league in rushing. He is Philadelphia's most complete player on offense, behind Michael Vick, and versatile enough to make a difference in the team's passing game, given that he's hauled in 166 receptions in three seasons. In many ways, he honors what Brian Westbrook accomplished with the Eagles, while outshining him as a pure rusher.