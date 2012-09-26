McCarthy: Packers start channeling energy to Saints

Tuesday was the designated Green Bay Packers day to blow off some steam. They took to Twitter and the airwaves. Their understandable unhappiness was recorded all over the country.
Wednesday will be the day to move on. Sunday's game against another wounded teams, the New Orleans Saints, is fast approaching.
"Our players are passionate, they're emotional right now, understandably so, but it's time we start channeling our energy towards New Orleans," coach Mike McCarthy said.
The ending to the game helped to erase conversation about an uneven Packers offense. They gave up eight sacks in the first half on Aaron Rodgers, most of which could be attributed to coverage. Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel charted how long Rodgers had the ball on his eight sacks.
The results: 3.0 seconds, 2.9, 3.7, 4.5, 4.3, 5.4, 2.6 and 4.9.
Anything over three seconds, and certainly 3.5, should be enough time. Rodgers was indecisive on a few plays and could have avoided 2-3 of the sacks. The bigger issue was that his receivers couldn't uncover against a strong Seattle secondary. The Packers offense hasn't been awful this year, but it hasn't been at the level of 2009-2011, even when you account for their tough opponents.