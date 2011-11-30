McCarthy: Packers plan on playing LB Walden vs. Giants

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers outside linebacker Erik Walden is expected to start Sunday against the New York Giants despite his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Walden's situation is "under review" by both the team and the NFL. Given the information the team had as of Wednesday, McCarthy said Walden is expected to play.
If Walden is subject to any discipline from the team, McCarthy said it would be done privately.
"We'll watch the process, gather all the information," McCarthy said. "Those types of decisions are in-house decisions anyway. We've never discussed discipline publicly. We're respecting the process and collecting the information."
Walden was arrested Friday and spent the weekend in jail before being released Monday on a $1,000 bond. Brown County District Attorney John Zakowski said earlier this week that Walden's girlfriend told police they were arguing and he pushed her, but she has changed her story to say she hit him first.
Walden, who hasn't been charged, is scheduled to return to court Dec. 7. He made a public apology Tuesday, saying he was cooperating with authorities but not commenting on the specifics of the case.
Notes: Veteran LT Chad Clifton had a setback, hurting his back during rehabilitation on the hamstring he injured during the Packers' Oct. 9 game at Atlanta. McCarthy originally was hoping to have Clifton back in practice this week. ... Right guard Josh Sitton hurt his knee and already has been ruled out for Sunday. Sitton was evasive when discussing his injury with reporters earlier this week, wearing a bulky brace on his right knee. He acknowledged that his knee injury was a recurrence of something he'd had before during his time with the Packers, but he wouldn't say exactly when. ... McCarthy said neither Desmond Bishop nor A.J. Hawk was expected to return to practice until Friday at the earliest. Both players have calf injuries. ... RB James Starks was a full participant in practice Wednesday despite an ankle injury.
