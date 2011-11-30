McCarthy: Packers plan on playing LB Walden vs. Giants

Notes: Veteran LT Chad Clifton had a setback, hurting his back during rehabilitation on the hamstring he injured during the Packers' Oct. 9 game at Atlanta. McCarthy originally was hoping to have Clifton back in practice this week. ... Right guard Josh Sitton hurt his knee and already has been ruled out for Sunday. Sitton was evasive when discussing his injury with reporters earlier this week, wearing a bulky brace on his right knee. He acknowledged that his knee injury was a recurrence of something he'd had before during his time with the Packers, but he wouldn't say exactly when. ... McCarthy said neither Desmond Bishop nor A.J. Hawk was expected to return to practice until Friday at the earliest. Both players have calf injuries. ... RB James Starks was a full participant in practice Wednesday despite an ankle injury.