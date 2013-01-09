Mayor wants to discuss changing Redskins nickname

Washington D.C. mayor Vincent C. Gray suggested Wednesday that he'd like to discuss a possible name change with the Washington Redskins franchise.
This especially could become an issue if the Redskins want to relocate within city limits with a new stadium.
"I think that if they get serious with the team coming back to Washington, there's no doubt there's going to have to be a discussion about that, and of course, the team is going to have to work with us around that issue," Gray said, via The Washington Post.
The topic of the Redskins' offensive nickname has come often over the years. Courtland Milloy of The Post wrote a serious column on the issue Wednesday with a silly premise: That Robert Griffin III's injury was karmic payback for the nickname.
Once you got past the poorly timed conceit of the piece, Milloy presented the case against the nickname in strong fashion. We agree with most everything he writes, with this simple question sticking out.
There's no chance. Can you imagine any other ethnic group being a nickname/mascot for a team? Getting rid of the name is progress. It's inevitable. Why delay the inevitable?
"I think it has become a lightning rod, and I would be love to be able to sit down with the team ... and see if a change should be made," Gray said. "There's a precedent for this, and I think there needs to be a dispassionate discussion about this, and do the right thing."
Gray is in position to make the nickname a political and financial issue. If the Redskins don't change the name, they might not get a new stadium.