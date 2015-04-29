Mayock has Mariota going to surprise team in only mock draft

Mike Mayock only does one mock draft, so he really tries to make it count. Mayock puts all of his analysis and inside information into the 32 picks that will air Wednesday night live on NFL Network at 8 ET in Mayock's 2015 Mock Draft special.
We don't know all of Mayock's picks, but our moles near the set have come up with a few nuggets we can share in advance of the show.
» Mayock has Marcus Mariota going No. 2 overall, but not to the Tennessee Titans. Instead, Mariota will be part of a blockbuster deal to a surprise team.
» Jameis Winston goes No. 1, as expected. (Even if Mayock believes Mariota is the best quarterback in this class.)
» Five wide receivers are taken in the first round, including perhaps the draft's biggest wild card.
» Two offensive linemen are taken in the top 10.
