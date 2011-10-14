Mayo practices with Patriots for first time since injuring knee

New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo returned to practice Friday for the first time since reportedly spraining the MCL in his left knee in the first half of an Oct. 2 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Mayo, who was listed as taking part in a limited portion of practice, was one of 12 players listed as questionable for the Patriots.
Also listed as limited Friday was running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis, who returned after missing the previous two practices with a toe injury. Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork was not listed after missing Thursday's practice for "non-injury related" reasons.
Running back Danny Woodhead (ankle) also practiced for the second straight day and it appears he should be a go for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Woodhead, tight end Aaron Hernandez (knee) and right tackle Sebastian Vollmer (back) and defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth (back) are among those questionable.