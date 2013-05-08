Max Starks visiting tackle-needy San Diego Chargers

The San Diego Chargers are getting desperate in their search for a veteran left tackle after their strong push for Bryant McKinnie came up short.
Starks has started 51 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past four seasons, but the Chargers showed no interest in bringing him back after he struggled both as a pass-blocker and run-blocker in 2012.
This is the first NFL team we've seen connected to Starks since the start of free agency, which suggests weight issues, injury concerns and a few lost steps have scared potential suitors off the 31-year-old's trail.
Should Starks land with the Chargers, he likely would battle King Dunlap for the starting left tackle job, with first-round rookie D.J. Fluker on the right side.
Although Starks clearly is on the downside of his career, the Bolts have the worst left-tackle situation in the NFL. Kudos to his agent for finding the right match.