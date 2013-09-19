Max Starks, St. Louis Rams reportedly agree to terms

Starks was available after the San Diego Chargers released him in August. He played in 16 games for the Steelers last season and 123 overall during his nine years in Pittsburgh. In St. Louis, he'll provide depth for a line missing its starting right tackle. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Saffold is week to week with the sprained MCL he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.