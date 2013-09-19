Max Starks, St. Louis Rams reportedly agree to terms

With Rodger Saffoldsidelined by a knee injury, the St. Louis Rams on Wednesday added a touch of veteran help along the offensive line.
The team agreed to terms with 31-year-old tackle Max Starks, according to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Starks was available after the San Diego Chargers released him in August. He played in 16 games for the Steelers last season and 123 overall during his nine years in Pittsburgh. In St. Louis, he'll provide depth for a line missing its starting right tackle. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Saffold is week to week with the sprained MCL he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
After also signing tackle Mike Person off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks earlier in the week, the Rams are bracing for Saffold to be out for a stretch. Starks graded poorly both as a run blocker and pass protector last season, according to Pro Football Focus, but it's nearly impossible to find anything resembling reliable offensive tackle help come late September.