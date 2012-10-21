Maurkice Pouncey out for Pittsburgh Steelers' game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have grown accustomed to playing through injuries and setbacks on their offensive line. That trend continues heading into Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kinkhabwala: Panic in Pittsburgh?
With the Steelers at 2-3, the sky must be falling in Pittsburgh, right? Not so fast, writes Aditi Kinkhabwala. **More ...**
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Sunday that All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey won't play against the Bengals because of the knee injury he suffered during a Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Steelers hoped the extra buffer of time between that Thursday night game and this week's contest would give Pouncey space to heal, but he's on tap to miss just the third game of his three-year NFL career.
The Steelers hinted at Pouncey's absence Saturday when they promoted offensive lineman John Malecki to the active roster. The switch does little to help a Pittsburgh offense that ranks 31st in rushing and has kept quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on his toes. If Big Ben weren't one of the game's more elusive scramblers, issues along the line would be fatal for this team.