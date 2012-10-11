Maurkice Pouncey injures leg in Pittsburgh Steelers' loss

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey left Thursday night's 26-23 loss to the Tennessee Titans early in the first quarter after suffering a right leg injury and didn't return. Doug Legursky replaced him.
Pouncey, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 2011 All-Pro, suffered the injury on the Steelers' first offensive drive when teammate Marcus Gilbert appeared to roll up on Pouncey's right ankle. Pouncey missed time at the end of the 2011 season -- including the Steelers' playoff loss to the Denver Broncos -- because of a high ankle sprain.
The Steelers' offensive line took another hit when Gilbert hurt his right ankle while blocking Derrick Morgan during the second quarter. He went down and was able to walk off, but he didn't return. Rookie Mike Adams replaced Gilbert and gave up a sack later in the drive.
Steelers safety Will Allen suffered a stinger after hitting Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt and knocking the ball loose in the first quarter. Allen was slow to get up before walking off the field. He returned in the second quarter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.