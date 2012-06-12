Maurice Jones-Drew won't report to Jaguars minicamp

"The one thing I took from there is there was a lot of things that used to bother me that I had no control over and it really just, I could feel the energy it just sucks the life out of you when you do things lik that," he added. "The negative energy, really what happens is it affects you when you are around the team I'm not going to let that happen this time. I can see it and be ready for it and not let it hit me as it has in the past."