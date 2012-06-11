Maurice Jones-Drew won't get new deal, GM says

Jones-Drew is a 27-year-old running back coming off a season in which he led the NFL in carries with a career-high 343. The window for him to maximize his earnings is closing. According to a source with knowledge of his contract, Jones-Drew is already forfeiting a $50,000 workout bonus by skipping voluntary workouts. He would basically be doubling down by incurring a $60,000 fine for skipping minicamp. That's a lot of money, but Jones-Drew is earning more than $21 million in the last three seasons on his current deal.