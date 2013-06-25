Maurice Jones-Drew won't be charged, prosecutors say

Maurice Jones-Drew addressed his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates this offseason about his reported fight with a security guard, showing contrition for creating a distraction for the team. It looks like that distraction won't extend into the season.
Prosecutors said Tuesday that Jones-Drew will not be charged for what happened May 25 in St. Augustine, Fla. It was on that date, a security guard alleged, that Jones-Drew attacked him at The Conch House.
"Based on the facts and the law the State cannot establish the charge beyond and to the exclusion of all reasonable doubt," Assistant State Attorney Christopher France wrote in the court filing.
"Naturally I am pleased with this result and look forward to focusing on football," Jones-Drew said in a statement, via NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. "My rehab is going well and I'm anxious to join my teammates at the start of training camp."
Jones-Drew, coming off foot surgery, said this week that his foot "feels great," and he will be ready for the season.
Now, we know he won't have to worry about legal issues getting in the way of his readiness for the season. The NFL usually doesn't punish a player for an off-field incident if the player is not arrested or charged with a crime.