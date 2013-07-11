Maurice Jones-Drew will be full-go, Jags RBs coach says

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drewpredicted two weeks ago that his surgically-repaired foot will be healed in time to join his teammates for the start of training camp.
General manager David Caldwell confirmed that the plan is for Jones-Drew to participate if he passes his entrance physical going into camp. The question is whether the team's best offensive player will be eased back in with an eye on the regular-season opener.
According to The Florida Times-Union, running backs coach Terry Richardson said Thursday that he has "faith and confidence" that Jones-Drew will be full-go when padded practices begin July 31.
Richardson's faith doesn't mean a green light is imminent from coach Gus Bradley, but it's a another positive sign in Jones-Drew's recovery. With Justin Blackmon suspended for all of September, it's essential that a healthy Jones-Drew joins Cecil Shorts as the Jaguars' only two established playmakers in time for Week 1.