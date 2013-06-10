Maurice Jones-Drew uncertain about his Jaguars future

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew held a news conference Monday, but he couldn't speak about the biggest story surrounding him. He was told by lawyers not to discuss his alleged involvement in a May 26 fight at a Florida restaurant.
Jones-Drew said that an "unfortunate incident" occured, but otherwise he couldn't speak about it. He did regret bringing negative attention to the team.
"It's a big distraction, and I never want to be a distraction to this team, period," Jones-Drew said, via The Florida Times-Union.
The off-field issue added another layer of uncertainty to a highly uncertain offseason for Jones-Drew. He's coming off Lisfranc surgery on his foot, which will prevent him from participating in mandatory minicamp this week. Jones-Drew said his recovery is on pace, and he's lost a few pounds after reportedly showing up to offseason workouts out of shape. He expressed optimism he'd be ready for the first day of training camp.
"I don't know if I'll be on the field that day, but that's my plan (to be 100 percent)," Jones-Drew said, via John Oesher of Jaguars.com.
This is a contract year for Jones-Drew, and it'd be surprising if he remained in Jacksonville in 2014, no matter how well his recovery goes. Jones-Drew admitted "we're all uncertain" about where he'll be next year.