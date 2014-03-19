Maurice Jones-Drew to visit Pittsburgh Steelers

It's not an easy time to make a buck as a free-agent running back, but at least one NFL team is considering a deal for Maurice Jones-Drew.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Pittsburgh Steelersplan to host the former Jacksonville Jaguar on Wednesday, according to a source close to the 28-year-old runner. RapSheet was told that MJD is being patient and talking with several other teams in an attempt to pinpoint the right fit.
A whopping 47 of Around The League's top 50 free agents have been scooped up on the open market, leaving Jones-Drew listed as our 12th best remaining target and our third-ranked back behind Knowshon Moreno and LeGarrette Blount.
We haven't heard a peep about Moreno or Blount on the open market, but MJD is generating interest just three seasons removed from leading the league in rushing.
After averaging at least 4.4 yards per carry in six of his first seven campaigns, Jones-Drew's average dipped to a pedestrian 3.4 yards per tote last season. He's a runner in decline with a recent history of nagging injuries, but today's basement-bargain prices for backs makes MJD a low-risk signing.
Along with the Steelers, the Jets reportedly have "serious interest" in Jones-Drew, but the Steelers would make for the more intriguing fit. Pairing this one-time bell cow with the ascendant Le'Veon Bell would give Pittsburgh its finest duo of runners in many moons.
UPDATE: After visiting the Steelers on Wednesday, Jones-Drew will return to the team's facility Thursday, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, per a team source.
