Maurice Jones-Drew to miss 'significant' game action

The Jacksonville Jaguars have dodged a bullet regarding the health of Maurice Jones-Drew, but the star running back's immediate future remains foggy.
A source briefed on the player's condition tells NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Jones-Drew's foot injury won't require surgery. The source said Jones-Drew does not have a season-ending Lisfranc fracture, but he'll miss a "significant" number of games.
Jones-Drew has already been ruled out for Week 8 for what is being termed a foot sprain. It remains unclear just how many games the Jaguars will be forced to go without their best player.
Jones-Drew hurt his left foot during the Jaguars' 26-23 overtime loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. He downplayed the injury after the game, saying he "just got rolled up."
With Jones-Drew down, Rashad Jennings becomes Jacksonville's starting running back. Jennings scored a rushing touchdown on Sunday, but managed just 44 yards on 21 carries.
Joining Jennings in the backfield will be Keith Toston, who signed with the Jaguars on Tuesday. The second-year player out of Oklahoma State played with the Jaguars in the preseason before being waived. He appeared in 16 games with the St. Louis Rams in 2010, rushing for 54 yards on 19 carries.