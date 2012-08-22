Maurice Jones-Drew: 'Things are going to work out'

Somewhere on the outskirts of the standoff between Maurice Jones-Drew and the Jacksonville Jaguars, the collective psyche of millions of fantasy football enthusiasts hangs in the balance.
Fantasy owners want concrete answers -- not theories -- about Jones-Drew's status for Week 1. The running back, largely silent in recent months, voiced optimism Wednesday.
"I think things are going to work out ... everything's going to be good," Jones-Drew told NFL.com's Marcas Grant during a DirecTV-sponsored video teleconference.
Perhaps more telling, MJD -- a rabid fantasy player -- promised to draft himself first, as he's done every season. Unless he's out to tank his league, this is encouraging chatter.