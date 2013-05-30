Maurice Jones-Drew 'severely' hurt security guard, lawyer says

While St. Augustine, Fla., police wrap up their investigation on the allegation that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew struck a security guard in the face Sunday, more details have emerged from the alleged victim's side of the story, including a possible video of the incident.
The lawyer for the Conch House, the location of the alleged incident, states that security videos show that Kasim Howard, who appeared in the original police report as "Hillbilly," was "severely injured" in what he describes as a vicious attack by Jones-Drew, according to a Thursday statement provided to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
The bar's attorney, Gregory A. Anderson, also says Howard "was attempting to protect several female patrons from harassment" by members of Jones-Drew's entourage when he allegedly was attacked by the Jaguars running back, which is apparent in the video.
"Conch House security video captures Mr. Jones-Drew rapidly approaching Mr. Howard from the back-left side and sucker-punching him in the jaw," the statement reads. "As a result of this attack, Mr. Howard suffered a dislocated jaw and spinal injuries. He was hospitalized, later released and is recovering at home."
No charges currently have been filed against Jones-Drew, and the running back's agent said earlier this week that his client didn't hit anyone.
Jones-Drew's attorney, Hank Coxe, told Rapoport on Wednesday that he expects to know by early next week if his client will be charged. Jones-Drew is cooperating with the investigation and is scheduled to meet with police soon, likely Friday.