Maurice Jones-Drew set for Jaguars preseason debut

Jones-Drew will play Saturday when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the New York Jets. It will be Jones-Drew's first game action since he suffered a Lisfranc injury last October.
Jones-Drew told reporters Wednesday that "this is the right time to kind of take that next step."
Don't expect to see much of MJD on Saturday, though Jaguars coach Gus Bradley said a decision on playing time will come during a meeting Wednesday night.
Jones-Drew has been a near-constant presence in training-camp practices this summer, a good indication the running back was held out of the preseason opener purely as a precaution.
MJD's recovery has helped illuminate the different levels that come with a Lisfranc injury. Jets wide receiver Santonio Holmes, who suffered his own Lisfranc injury last October, told reporters earlier this week he's still unable to run.