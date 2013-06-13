Maurice Jones-Drew says body is 23 in football years

Where are these veteran NFL running backs hiding the bodies? One day after we discovered that Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith believes Steven Jackson still possesses a 22-year-old's body, Jacksonville Jaguars star Maurice Jones-Drew told reporters he has the body of a 23-year-old.
Jones-Drew claims his legs are so fresh because he split time with Fred Taylor early in his career and toted the ball just 86 times in 2012 due to season-ending Lisfranc surgery.
With just one year left on Jones-Drew's contract, the Jaguars are more concerned with his training-camp availability than the wear-and-tear on his body.
General manager David Caldwell shares Jones-Drew's early-week optimism that the injury won't be a major hindrance once camp begins.
"That's the plan. We'll see where that goes, where he's at when we come back," Caldwell said, via the team's official website. "I'm not concerned about the rust factor. He has played a lot of football in his career. I think he'll be just fine if he comes back healthy and in shape."
Although full Lisfranc recoveries are never a given, Jones-Drew is well ahead of the pace set by New York Jets wide reeiver Santonio Holmes -- who required a second Lisfranc procedure in February. While reporters have yet to even see Holmes jog in offseason workouts, Jones-Drew has been sprinting for a month now. Barring a setback, Jones-Drew should reclaim his role as the Jaguars' most valuable offensive player.