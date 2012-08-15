Maurice Jones-Drew's Jaguars holdout continues

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially wrap up training camp this week. The stalemate between Maurice Jones-Drew and the team shows no signs of ending.
How quiet are things between the Jaguars and their best player? MJD's agent is on vacation this week, according to the Florida Times-Union.
We sense an angry agent email coming, so it's worth noting that said agent could end the vacation if something came up. The point is that no one expects any movement in this holdout anytime soon.
We'd be surprised if Jones-Drew misses any regular season games because that's when he starts losing big money, but he's going to make the Jaguars wait like Chris Johnson made the Titans wait last year. That didn't work out too well.
"There's no exercises and nothing you can do to simulate an NFL practice and an NFL game. We'll just see where he is when he's back both mentally and physically," Mularkey said. "I think it would be a disservice to put him in if he was not fully prepared. It would be a health risk to do that."
Translation: Rashad Jennings has looked pretty good. We watched the Jaguars preseason opener and Jennings just looks like a starting tailback. He's not a special talent like Jones-Drew, but he's earned a bigger role on Jacksonville's offense even when Jones-Drew returns.